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Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Up 3.3% - Time to Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
May 20, 2026
Tesla logo with Auto/Tires/Trucks background
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Key Points

  • Tesla shares rose 3.3% on Wednesday, trading as high as $417.46, with the move seen as a possible technical rebound after recent weakness.
  • Investor sentiment is being boosted by Tesla’s AI and Full Self-Driving expansion, including rollout into Lithuania, which supports the view that the company is becoming more than just an automaker.
  • Despite the rebound, there are still valuation and demand concerns, with analysts warning that Tesla’s stock looks stretched and that rising costs, higher bond yields, and softer EV demand could pressure shares.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in June.

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report)'s stock price shot up 3.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $417.46 and last traded at $417.26. 44,472,494 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 62,202,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $404.11.

Key Tesla News

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on TSLA. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Tesla from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $538.00 to $522.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Roth Mkm reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $395.20.

Get Our Latest Report on TSLA

Tesla Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 382.81, a PEG ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company's fifty day moving average price is $386.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $417.28.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,147,700. This represents a 14.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total transaction of $9,985,506.99. Following the transaction, the director owned 48,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,300,145.89. The trade was a 35.30% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 83,213 shares of company stock valued at $32,201,105 in the last 90 days. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Networth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial lifted its stake in Tesla by 66.7% in the first quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 75 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prism Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company's stock.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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