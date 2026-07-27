Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Price Down 1.2% on Analyst Downgrade

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report)'s share price traded down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $500.00 to $450.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Tesla traded as low as $304.28 and last traded at $309.22. 44,356,945 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 56,779,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $313.03.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Tesla from an "underperform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Glj Research reissued a "sell" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a "hold" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho set a $450.00 target price on shares of Tesla and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane downgraded shares of Tesla from a "hold" rating to an "underperform" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, nineteen have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $402.24.

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Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total value of $9,985,506.99. Following the transaction, the director owned 48,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,300,145.89. This trade represents a 35.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,147,700. This represents a 14.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 32,015 shares of company stock worth $12,383,640 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Tesla

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Positive Sentiment: Tesla won a UK Supreme Court ruling allowing it to revive a lawsuit seeking a 5G patent license from InterDigital. The decision could support the company’s plans for connected 5G vehicles in Britain, although it does not immediately affect earnings. Tesla wins bid to revive UK lawsuit for 5G patents licence

Tesla won a UK Supreme Court ruling allowing it to revive a lawsuit seeking a 5G patent license from InterDigital. The decision could support the company’s plans for connected 5G vehicles in Britain, although it does not immediately affect earnings. Positive Sentiment: Elon Musk highlighted potential growth initiatives beyond electric vehicles, including “Megapods” for heavy AI computing. Tesla also reportedly secured a significant allocation of memory chips from Micron on reasonable terms, potentially easing a key hardware constraint for its AI ambitions. More Than Just Cars: Musk Says Megapods Can Be Another Value Driver For Tesla

Elon Musk highlighted potential growth initiatives beyond electric vehicles, including “Megapods” for heavy AI computing. Tesla also reportedly secured a significant allocation of memory chips from Micron on reasonable terms, potentially easing a key hardware constraint for its AI ambitions. Neutral Sentiment: Tesla launched robotaxi services in Orlando and Tampa, adding to the company’s autonomous-driving narrative. Investors, however, are likely to focus on whether the rollout can scale and generate material revenue. Tesla Debuts Its Robotaxis in Orlando and Tampa

Tesla launched robotaxi services in Orlando and Tampa, adding to the company’s autonomous-driving narrative. Investors, however, are likely to focus on whether the rollout can scale and generate material revenue. Negative Sentiment: Tesla’s second-quarter results disappointed on profitability: adjusted EPS was $0.33 versus a $0.50 consensus estimate, while operating profit was approximately $400 million versus about $1.7 billion expected. Revenue exceeded forecasts at $28.24 billion, but the earnings miss reinforced concerns about tightening margins. Tesla Stock Just Erased a Year of Gains

Tesla’s second-quarter results disappointed on profitability: adjusted EPS was $0.33 versus a $0.50 consensus estimate, while operating profit was approximately $400 million versus about $1.7 billion expected. Revenue exceeded forecasts at $28.24 billion, but the earnings miss reinforced concerns about tightening margins. Negative Sentiment: Investors are also worried that capital expenditures are rising sharply while cash-flow and margin trends weaken. Analysts question whether Tesla can justify a very high valuation—around 285 times earnings—before its AI and autonomous businesses become significant contributors.

Investors are also worried that capital expenditures are rising sharply while cash-flow and margin trends weaken. Analysts question whether Tesla can justify a very high valuation—around 285 times earnings—before its AI and autonomous businesses become significant contributors. Negative Sentiment: Technical analysts characterize the stock’s breakdown after an approximately 18% weekly loss as a warning sign, with downside targets near $296 and potentially $260 or lower. Negative commentary on Cybertruck demand and Tesla’s broader EV business is adding to the loss of investor confidence. Tesla Stock Breaks Down After Worst Week Since 2022

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Platform Technology Partners raised its position in shares of Tesla by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 19,801 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $8,328,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc boosted its holdings in Tesla by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 8,877 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $3,734,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. SPWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. SPWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Udine Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 1.1% during the second quarter. Udine Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,667 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $4,907,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla Stock Down 1.2%

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $400.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $402.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 286.32, a P/E/G ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $28.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $26.42 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 3.67%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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