Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Price Up 2.5% - Should You Buy?

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report)'s share price rose 2.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $384.07 and last traded at $378.93. 31,200,167 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 56,584,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $369.57.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on TSLA. Evercore raised shares of Tesla from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, June 29th. Wedbush restated an "outperform" rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. William Blair restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Phillip Securities decreased their price target on Tesla from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $408.07.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TSLA

Tesla Trading Up 2.5%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 347.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.80. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $407.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $405.03.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 3.95%.Tesla's revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total value of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 48,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,300,145.89. This trade represents a 35.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.20, for a total transaction of $1,048,133.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 22,039 shares in the company, valued at $8,864,085.80. The trade was a 10.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 32,015 shares of company stock valued at $12,383,640 in the last ninety days. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tesla

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,128,100,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 3,205.5% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,459,599 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $9,650,811,000 after buying an additional 20,810,386 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Tesla by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,755,605 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $9,334,211,000 after acquiring an additional 7,450,766 shares in the last quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 882.8% in the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 8,202,060 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $3,688,630,000 after acquiring an additional 7,367,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 258,925,024 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $116,443,762,000 after acquiring an additional 6,538,720 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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