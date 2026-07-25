Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Upgraded at DZ Bank

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at DZ Bank from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on TSLA. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $460.00 target price (down from $490.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday. China Renaissance reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $382.00 to $372.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $475.00 to $445.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "underweight" rating and set a $130.00 price target (up from $125.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, twenty have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $404.95.

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Tesla Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $313.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.94. Tesla has a 52-week low of $297.82 and a 52-week high of $498.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 289.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $400.74 and a 200-day moving average of $402.53.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $28.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.42 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 3.67%.The company's revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Tesla will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total transaction of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 48,399 shares in the company, valued at $18,300,145.89. This represents a 35.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,147,700. The trade was a 14.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,015 shares of company stock valued at $12,383,640. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,929 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $35,509,000 after purchasing an additional 9,293 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 10,368 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $4,187,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,135 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $3,855,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Finally, AGP Franklin LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. AGP Franklin LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Tesla News

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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