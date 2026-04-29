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Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Written by MarketBeat
April 29, 2026
Tetra Tech logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Tetra Tech reported Q (quarter) EPS of $0.34 versus $0.31 expected and revenue of $1.22 billion versus $1.00 billion expected, and updated FY2026 guidance to $1.500–$1.580 EPS and Q3 2026 to $0.38–$0.41 EPS.
  • Shares traded up about 1.6% to $31.87 on Wednesday with a market cap of $8.31 billion and a P/E of 23.96, within a 52‑week range of $29.57–$43.14.
  • SVP Brian N. Carter sold 9,979 shares at $40.23 (a 17.67% reduction in his position); insiders own 0.49% of the stock while institutional investors own roughly 93.9%.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 23.84%. Tetra Tech updated its FY 2026 guidance to 1.500-1.580 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance to 0.38-0.41 EPS.

Tetra Tech Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of Tetra Tech stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.87. The company's stock had a trading volume of 3,053,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,862,754. Tetra Tech has a 52-week low of $29.57 and a 52-week high of $43.14. The company has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 0.98. The firm's 50-day moving average is $32.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $43.00 price target on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Monday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tetra Tech presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $42.60.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TTEK

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 9,979 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total value of $401,455.17. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 46,496 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,870,534.08. This represents a 17.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tetra Tech

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Certuity LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the 3rd quarter valued at $275,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Glenmede Investment Management LP grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Investment Management LP now owns 6,922 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.89% of the company's stock.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tetra Tech, Inc is a leading provider of consulting and engineering services with a focus on water, environment, infrastructure, resource management and energy sectors. Headquartered in Pasadena, California, the company delivers end-to-end solutions that encompass planning, design, engineering, program management and construction management. Tetra Tech's multidisciplinary teams integrate science, technology and advisory services to address complex challenges in areas such as water resources, environmental remediation, sustainable infrastructure and renewable energy.

The company's core offerings include environmental assessments and cleanup, water treatment and reuse, coastal and marine engineering, climate resilience planning, and engineering design for transportation and built environments.

Read More

Earnings History for Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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