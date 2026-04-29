Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 23.84%. Tetra Tech updated its FY 2026 guidance to 1.500-1.580 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance to 0.38-0.41 EPS.

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Tetra Tech Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of Tetra Tech stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.87. The company's stock had a trading volume of 3,053,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,862,754. Tetra Tech has a 52-week low of $29.57 and a 52-week high of $43.14. The company has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 0.98. The firm's 50-day moving average is $32.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $43.00 price target on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Monday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tetra Tech presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $42.60.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TTEK

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 9,979 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total value of $401,455.17. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 46,496 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,870,534.08. This represents a 17.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tetra Tech

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Certuity LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the 3rd quarter valued at $275,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Glenmede Investment Management LP grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Investment Management LP now owns 6,922 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.89% of the company's stock.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc is a leading provider of consulting and engineering services with a focus on water, environment, infrastructure, resource management and energy sectors. Headquartered in Pasadena, California, the company delivers end-to-end solutions that encompass planning, design, engineering, program management and construction management. Tetra Tech's multidisciplinary teams integrate science, technology and advisory services to address complex challenges in areas such as water resources, environmental remediation, sustainable infrastructure and renewable energy.

The company's core offerings include environmental assessments and cleanup, water treatment and reuse, coastal and marine engineering, climate resilience planning, and engineering design for transportation and built environments.

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