Tetra Tech (TTEK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK - Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect Tetra Tech to post earnings of $0.31 per share and revenue of $1.0044 billion for the quarter. Tetra Tech has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.300-0.330 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.460-1.560 EPS. Individuals can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

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Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.28 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 6.73%.The firm's quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect Tetra Tech to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Tetra Tech Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TTEK opened at $31.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 0.98. Tetra Tech has a 1 year low of $29.57 and a 1 year high of $43.14.

Tetra Tech Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 12th. Tetra Tech's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $43.00 price target on Tetra Tech in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $42.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TTEK

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 9,979 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total value of $401,455.17. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 46,496 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,870,534.08. The trade was a 17.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tetra Tech

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTEK. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 451.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 145,077 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $4,204,000 after acquiring an additional 118,774 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 136.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,658,349 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $48,507,000 after acquiring an additional 957,050 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 136.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 754.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.89% of the company's stock.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc is a leading provider of consulting and engineering services with a focus on water, environment, infrastructure, resource management and energy sectors. Headquartered in Pasadena, California, the company delivers end-to-end solutions that encompass planning, design, engineering, program management and construction management. Tetra Tech's multidisciplinary teams integrate science, technology and advisory services to address complex challenges in areas such as water resources, environmental remediation, sustainable infrastructure and renewable energy.

The company's core offerings include environmental assessments and cleanup, water treatment and reuse, coastal and marine engineering, climate resilience planning, and engineering design for transportation and built environments.

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