Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.570-2.770 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.660. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.4 billion-$16.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.5 billion.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on TEVA shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Monday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Barclays increased their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $38.78.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TEVA

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TEVA opened at $31.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.76. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52 week low of $14.99 and a 52 week high of $37.35.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 46.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

In other news, EVP Richard Daniell sold 17,295 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total value of $547,732.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 85,755 shares in the company, valued at $2,715,860.85. This represents a 16.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark Sabag sold 62,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $1,871,754.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 224,940 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,779,691.60. This represents a 21.64% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 920,901 shares of company stock worth $30,056,789. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.8% in the second quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 26,000,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $435,760,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,348,809 shares of the company's stock worth $541,456,000 after purchasing an additional 198,558 shares during the period. Duquesne Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 16,593,935 shares of the company's stock valued at $335,197,000 after purchasing an additional 625,000 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 15,824,223 shares of the company's stock valued at $265,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 11,681,333 shares of the company's stock valued at $195,779,000 after buying an additional 1,555,855 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.05% of the company's stock.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. NYSE: TEVA is an Israeli multinational pharmaceutical company and one of the world's largest manufacturers of generic medicines. The company's core activities include the development, production and marketing of generic pharmaceuticals alongside a portfolio of specialty branded medicines. Teva supplies finished dosage forms and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) to markets around the globe and operates manufacturing and research facilities in multiple countries.

Teva's product range covers oral solids, injectables, inhalation products and other dosage forms across therapeutic areas such as central nervous system disorders, respiratory, oncology, pain and infectious disease.

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