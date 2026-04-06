Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Shares Gap Down - Here's What Happened

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA - Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $30.08, but opened at $29.09. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries shares last traded at $29.5250, with a volume of 858,774 shares traded.

Get TEVA alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on TEVA. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $37.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $34.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.76. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $32.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 46.28%. The business's revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.570-2.770 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

In related news, EVP Richard Daniell sold 17,295 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total transaction of $547,732.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 85,755 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,715,860.85. This represents a 16.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Sabag sold 62,102 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $1,871,754.28. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 224,940 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,779,691.60. This represents a 21.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 920,901 shares of company stock valued at $30,056,789. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 941 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,000 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 54.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. NYSE: TEVA is an Israeli multinational pharmaceutical company and one of the world's largest manufacturers of generic medicines. The company's core activities include the development, production and marketing of generic pharmaceuticals alongside a portfolio of specialty branded medicines. Teva supplies finished dosage forms and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) to markets around the globe and operates manufacturing and research facilities in multiple countries.

Teva's product range covers oral solids, injectables, inhalation products and other dosage forms across therapeutic areas such as central nervous system disorders, respiratory, oncology, pain and infectious disease.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries wasn't on the list.

While Teva Pharmaceutical Industries currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here