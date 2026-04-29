Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $31.62, but opened at $34.00. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries shares last traded at $34.5430, with a volume of 4,537,495 shares traded.

The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 46.28% and a net margin of 8.16%.

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Trending Headlines about Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Here are the key news stories impacting Teva Pharmaceutical Industries this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat — Teva reported $0.53 EPS vs. $0.52 consensus and revenue of $3.98B vs. $3.85B expected; results were driven by branded medicines growth and helped the company top estimates. Teva beats Q1 estimates

Q1 beat — Teva reported $0.53 EPS vs. $0.52 consensus and revenue of $3.98B vs. $3.85B expected; results were driven by branded medicines growth and helped the company top estimates. Positive Sentiment: Acquisition announced — Teva will acquire Emalex Biosciences for $700M cash up front (with up to additional contingent consideration) to gain ecopipam, an NDA‑ready, first‑in‑class dopamine D1 antagonist for pediatric Tourette syndrome that has orphan and Fast Track designations and positive Phase 3 data; NDA expected 2H‑2026 — a strategic buy to bolster the neuroscience/innovative portfolio. Teva to Acquire Emalex Biosciences

Acquisition announced — Teva will acquire Emalex Biosciences for $700M cash up front (with up to additional contingent consideration) to gain ecopipam, an NDA‑ready, first‑in‑class dopamine D1 antagonist for pediatric Tourette syndrome that has orphan and Fast Track designations and positive Phase 3 data; NDA expected 2H‑2026 — a strategic buy to bolster the neuroscience/innovative portfolio. Positive Sentiment: Branded product traction — Partnered product UZEDY (Medincell/Teva) posted U.S. net sales of $63M in Q1, up 62% YoY, supporting Teva’s branded growth narrative. Medincell UZEDY Q1 sales

Branded product traction — Partnered product UZEDY (Medincell/Teva) posted U.S. net sales of $63M in Q1, up 62% YoY, supporting Teva’s branded growth narrative. Positive Sentiment: Market reaction — Coverage notes and headlines highlight a “surge” as investors price in the company’s growth pivot and the Q1 beat. Teva Surges As Its New Growth Strategy Hits A Key Inflection Point

Market reaction — Coverage notes and headlines highlight a “surge” as investors price in the company’s growth pivot and the Q1 beat. Neutral Sentiment: Guidance largely in line — FY‑2026 EPS guidance was set at $2.57–$2.77 (consensus ~2.66) and revenue guidance $16.4–$16.8B (consensus ~$16.5B). The range leaves room for execution risk but is not a big negative surprise. Q1 2026 Press Release

Guidance largely in line — FY‑2026 EPS guidance was set at $2.57–$2.77 (consensus ~2.66) and revenue guidance $16.4–$16.8B (consensus ~$16.5B). The range leaves room for execution risk but is not a big negative surprise. Negative Sentiment: Ongoing generic pressure — Management noted lower revenues from lenalidomide capsules (generic Revlimid) which weighed on sales growth; continued generics erosion remains a watch item for margin and top‑line stability. Q1 results & commentary

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TEVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Monday, April 20th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $38.78.

View Our Latest Analysis on TEVA

Insider Buying and Selling at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

In other news, insider Brian Savage sold 1,127 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total transaction of $35,692.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 10,914 shares of the company's stock, valued at $345,646.38. This trade represents a 9.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Placid Jover sold 14,150 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total value of $448,130.50. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 6,774 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $214,532.58. This represents a 67.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 920,901 shares of company stock worth $30,056,789. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TEVA. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the first quarter worth about $11,454,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 5.6% in the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 7,874 shares of the company's stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.9% in the first quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 23,290 shares of the company's stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.9% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,153 shares of the company's stock worth $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.05% of the company's stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance

The firm's 50-day moving average price is $31.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. NYSE: TEVA is an Israeli multinational pharmaceutical company and one of the world's largest manufacturers of generic medicines. The company's core activities include the development, production and marketing of generic pharmaceuticals alongside a portfolio of specialty branded medicines. Teva supplies finished dosage forms and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) to markets around the globe and operates manufacturing and research facilities in multiple countries.

Teva's product range covers oral solids, injectables, inhalation products and other dosage forms across therapeutic areas such as central nervous system disorders, respiratory, oncology, pain and infectious disease.

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