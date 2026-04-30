Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Stock Price Expected to Rise, JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analyst Says

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA - Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.18% from the stock's current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $41.56.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TEVA traded down $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $35.03. The company's stock had a trading volume of 16,089,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,324,032. The stock's 50-day moving average is $31.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.29. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52-week low of $14.99 and a 52-week high of $37.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.76.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 46.28%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

In related news, insider Placid Jover sold 14,150 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total value of $448,130.50. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 6,774 shares in the company, valued at $214,532.58. This trade represents a 67.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Sabag sold 62,102 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $1,871,754.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 224,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,779,691.60. This represents a 21.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 920,901 shares of company stock worth $30,056,789 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,715 shares of the company's stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,133 shares of the company's stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 18,127 shares of the company's stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 941 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. 54.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Here are the key news stories impacting Teva Pharmaceutical Industries this week:

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. NYSE: TEVA is an Israeli multinational pharmaceutical company and one of the world's largest manufacturers of generic medicines. The company's core activities include the development, production and marketing of generic pharmaceuticals alongside a portfolio of specialty branded medicines. Teva supplies finished dosage forms and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) to markets around the globe and operates manufacturing and research facilities in multiple countries.

Teva's product range covers oral solids, injectables, inhalation products and other dosage forms across therapeutic areas such as central nervous system disorders, respiratory, oncology, pain and infectious disease.

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