Go Pro
→ Pass by August 7… or wait until 2027? (From Crypto 101 Media) (Ad)tc pixel

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Q2 Earnings Call Highlights

Written by MarketBeat
July 30, 2026
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Innovative medicines drove momentum: AUSTEDO, AJOVY and UZEDY revenue grew a combined 43% year over year, prompting Teva to raise product forecasts and increase the midpoint of its 2026 revenue guidance by $75 million.
  • Generics remained under pressure: Global generics revenue fell 15%, mainly due to declining generic Revlimid sales, though Teva highlighted biosimilars as a growth platform with 15 products marketed and 14 in development.
  • Cash flow improved despite an acquisition-related loss: Teva posted a $576 million GAAP net loss following a $724 million Emalex-related charge, while free cash flow rose 31% to $622 million and leverage stood at 2.8 times net debt to EBITDA.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries NYSE: TEVA reported second-quarter 2026 revenue of approximately $4.1 billion, down 1% from a year earlier in U.S. dollars, as lower sales from generic Revlimid were largely offset by growth in its innovative medicines portfolio.

Chief Executive Officer Richard Francis said Teva’s growth strategy is increasingly being driven by AUSTEDO, AJOVY and UZEDY, whose combined revenue rose 43% year over year during the quarter. The company raised its full-year revenue outlook for all three products and increased the midpoint of its overall 2026 revenue guidance by $75 million.

Innovative portfolio drives guidance increases

AUSTEDO, Teva’s treatment for tardive dyskinesia and Huntington’s disease chorea, generated $676 million in U.S. revenue during the quarter, up 33% year over year. Global revenue increased 40%, supported by a 14% increase in total prescriptions and 21% growth in milligrams dispensed, Francis said. AUSTEDO XR accounted for more than 60% of new AUSTEDO patient starts.

Teva raised AUSTEDO’s 2026 revenue guidance to a range of $2.45 billion to $2.6 billion, an increase of $50 million at the midpoint. Francis said the midpoint of the revised range reaches the company’s previously stated 2027 target of $2.5 billion and reiterated Teva’s expectation for more than $3 billion in peak sales.

UZEDY, a long-acting injectable treatment for schizophrenia, posted quarterly revenue of $77 million, up 43% from a year earlier. Total prescriptions and monthly order trends increased 63%, according to Francis. Teva raised its full-year UZEDY forecast by $15 million at the midpoint to a range of $270 million to $290 million.

AJOVY, Teva’s migraine treatment, generated global revenue of $244 million, an increase of 56% year over year. U.S. revenue climbed 83%, aided by improved contracting, favorable gross-to-net trends and market-share gains, Francis said. The company lifted AJOVY’s full-year outlook by $90 million at the midpoint to $850 million to $870 million and said it sees a path to $1 billion in peak sales.

Teva is preparing for a potential fourth-quarter FDA action and U.S. launch of its long-acting injectable olanzapine product. The company said it expects no revenue contribution from the product in the fourth quarter because initial use would largely consist of samples or vouchers while payer coverage is established.

Generics pressure and biosimilar expansion

Global generics revenue fell 15% year over year, primarily because of a lower contribution from generic Revlimid. Excluding generic Revlimid, Francis said the generics business was stable, with global generics down 2% and U.S. generics up 1%.

Management said lower launch activity, a softer cough-and-cold season and increased competition in some markets are expected to weigh on 2026 generics results. Teva expects global generics revenue, excluding generic Revlimid and the divestment of its Japan business, to range from flat to down low single digits in local currency for the full year.

Still, the company identified biosimilars as an emerging growth platform. Teva has 15 biosimilar products on the market and 14 in its pipeline. Francis said two of its five U.S. biosimilars are market leaders, while a third is close to taking the top position. The company expects to exceed its target of $800 million in biosimilar revenue by 2027.

Profitability, cash flow and balance sheet

Teva reported a GAAP net loss of $576 million, or $0.49 per share, for the second quarter. The results included $724 million in in-process research and development expense related to Teva’s June acquisition of Emalex Biosciences, which was accounted for as an asset acquisition.

On a non-GAAP basis, Teva reported earnings per share of $0.02. Excluding the Emalex-related impact, non-GAAP EPS would have been $0.63, Chief Financial Officer Eli Kalif said. Non-GAAP gross margin increased 80 basis points to 55.4%, while non-GAAP operating margin was 9% including Emalex-related expenses. Excluding those expenses, operating margin would have been 26.6%.

Free cash flow rose 31% year over year to $622 million. Teva ended the quarter with net debt of $12.9 billion and a net-debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 2.8 times. Excluding the Emalex acquisition, the ratio would have been 2.3 times, Kalif said, putting the company on track toward its target of below 2 times by 2027.

Fitch upgraded Teva to investment grade in May, marking the company’s return to investment-grade status for the first time since 2017, according to Kalif.

Pipeline milestones ahead

Teva submitted ecopipam to the FDA in June for Tourette syndrome and expects a potential launch in the first half of 2027 if approved. The company said it sees an unmet need among pediatric patients, citing an estimated 100,000 children with Tourette syndrome in the U.S., with about half receiving treatment.

The company also outlined upcoming pipeline events, including a second-half readout from its anti-IL-15 celiac disease proof-of-concept study, an expected year-end event-driven study milestone for its dual-action rescue inhaler program in asthma, and a planned fourth-quarter regulatory action for long-acting olanzapine.

Teva and partner Sanofi also added hidradenitis suppurativa and fibrostenotic Crohn’s disease as research indications for duvakitug. Eric Hughes, Teva’s head of global research and development and chief medical officer, said the company expects to pursue a traditional Phase 2b study in hidradenitis suppurativa, with primary endpoints likely assessed around 16 weeks.

Looking ahead, Teva reaffirmed its 2026 outlook for operating profit, adjusted EBITDA, EPS and free cash flow. Management said it continues to target mid-single-digit revenue growth, a 30% non-GAAP operating margin, net debt to EBITDA below 2 times and cash conversion of 80% by 2027.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. NYSE: TEVA is an Israeli multinational pharmaceutical company and one of the world's largest manufacturers of generic medicines. The company's core activities include the development, production and marketing of generic pharmaceuticals alongside a portfolio of specialty branded medicines. Teva supplies finished dosage forms and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) to markets around the globe and operates manufacturing and research facilities in multiple countries.

Teva's product range covers oral solids, injectables, inhalation products and other dosage forms across therapeutic areas such as central nervous system disorders, respiratory, oncology, pain and infectious disease.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Right Now?

Before you consider Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries wasn't on the list.

While Teva Pharmaceutical Industries currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market Cover
(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market

Looking to profit from the electric vehicle mega-trend? Click the link to see our list of which EV stocks show the most long-term potential.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
By Dan Schmidt | July 26, 2026
tc pixel
I know Peter Thiel personally
I know Peter Thiel personally
From The Oxford Club (Ad)
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
By Nathan Reiff | July 28, 2026
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
tc pixel
“The unseen winner of the AI race” is not SpaceX
“The unseen winner of the AI race” is not SpaceX
From Chaikin Analytics (Ad)
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
By Leo Miller | July 26, 2026
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026

Recent Videos

If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This January Deadline Will Send Demand Soaring in This Sector.
This January Deadline Will Send Demand Soaring in This Sector.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines