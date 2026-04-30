Teva Pharmaceutical Industries' (TEVA) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "overweight" rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Piper Sandler in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $42.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $41.00. Piper Sandler's price target indicates a potential upside of 19.92% from the company's current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TEVA. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $39.22.

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Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TEVA traded down $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $35.02. 8,838,216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,227,686. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1-year low of $14.99 and a 1-year high of $37.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.14 and a 200-day moving average of $29.29. The firm has a market cap of $40.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.76.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 46.28%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

In related news, insider Placid Jover sold 14,150 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total value of $448,130.50. Following the transaction, the insider owned 6,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,532.58. This trade represents a 67.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eliyahu Sharon Kalif sold 345,810 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total value of $11,633,048.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 57,478 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,933,559.92. This trade represents a 85.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 920,901 shares of company stock valued at $30,056,789 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 24.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 23,955 shares of the company's stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 4,732 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 40,074 shares of the company's stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $255,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the second quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.9% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 45,837 shares of the company's stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.05% of the company's stock.

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About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. NYSE: TEVA is an Israeli multinational pharmaceutical company and one of the world's largest manufacturers of generic medicines. The company's core activities include the development, production and marketing of generic pharmaceuticals alongside a portfolio of specialty branded medicines. Teva supplies finished dosage forms and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) to markets around the globe and operates manufacturing and research facilities in multiple countries.

Teva's product range covers oral solids, injectables, inhalation products and other dosage forms across therapeutic areas such as central nervous system disorders, respiratory, oncology, pain and infectious disease.

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