Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA - Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect Teva Pharmaceutical Industries to post earnings of $0.08 per share and revenue of $4.0473 billion for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 43.53% and a net margin of 9.01%.The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Teva Pharmaceutical Industries to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TEVA opened at $31.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $36.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.86. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 12 month low of $14.99 and a 12 month high of $37.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.57 and a 200-day moving average of $32.70.

Insider Transactions at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

In other news, EVP Christine Fox sold 21,258 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $750,619.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 63,647 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,247,375.57. This trade represents a 25.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amir Weiss sold 10,679 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $384,444.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 20,016 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $720,576. The trade was a 34.79% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 465,931 shares of company stock worth $16,332,989. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TEVA. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 567.0% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the company's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Advocate Investing Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, DV Equities LLC bought a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. 54.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TEVA has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Friday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $41.78.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. NYSE: TEVA is an Israeli multinational pharmaceutical company and one of the world's largest manufacturers of generic medicines. The company's core activities include the development, production and marketing of generic pharmaceuticals alongside a portfolio of specialty branded medicines. Teva supplies finished dosage forms and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) to markets around the globe and operates manufacturing and research facilities in multiple countries.

Teva's product range covers oral solids, injectables, inhalation products and other dosage forms across therapeutic areas such as central nervous system disorders, respiratory, oncology, pain and infectious disease.

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