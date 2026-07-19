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Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Receives Average Rating of "Hold" from Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
July 19, 2026
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Key Points

  • Analyst sentiment is mixed: Texas Capital Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” from 13 analysts, with 2 sells, 7 holds, and 4 buys. The average 1-year price target is about $106.17.
  • Insiders have been selling shares: CEO Rob C. Holmes and insider Anna M. Alvarado recently sold stock, and insiders have sold a total of 102,100 shares over the past 90 days. Insider ownership now stands at just 1.91%.
  • The company recently posted stronger-than-expected results: Texas Capital Bancshares reported $1.58 EPS versus estimates of $1.42, while revenue of $323.99 million also beat expectations. It also paid a quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share, equal to a 0.8% annual yield.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Texas Capital Bancshares.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI - Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of "Hold" from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $106.1667.

TCBI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Fundamental Research set a $110.00 target price on Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th.

View Our Latest Report on TCBI

Insider Transactions at Texas Capital Bancshares

In related news, CEO Rob C. Holmes sold 49,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.22, for a total transaction of $5,010,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 167,635 shares in the company, valued at $16,968,014.70. This trade represents a 22.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Anna M. Alvarado sold 3,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total transaction of $353,325.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 23,810 shares in the company, valued at $2,403,619.50. This trade represents a 12.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 102,100 shares of company stock valued at $10,366,023 over the last 90 days. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Capital Bancshares

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the third quarter worth $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,381.8% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the bank's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 85.2% in the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the bank's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 169.7% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 391 shares of the bank's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. 96.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Down 2.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $105.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.67. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 12-month low of $75.41 and a 12-month high of $108.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $323.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $318.10 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 10.76%. Texas Capital Bancshares's revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

Texas Capital Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Texas Capital Bancshares's dividend payout ratio is presently 10.75%.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, operating through its wholly owned subsidiary, Texas Capital Bank. The company specializes in providing commercial banking services to middle-market companies, entrepreneurs, professional service firms, real estate developers, and not-for-profit organizations. Its broad range of offerings includes commercial lending, treasury and cash management, real estate finance, equipment finance, and energy lending, all designed to address the unique financial needs of businesses navigating growth and market challenges.

In addition to its core commercial banking capabilities, Texas Capital Bancshares delivers private banking and wealth management services for business owners and high-net-worth individuals.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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