Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Director Mark Blinn Sells 15,000 Shares

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) Director Mark Blinn sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total transaction of $4,162,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

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Texas Instruments Stock Down 2.8%

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded down $7.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $269.50. The company had a trading volume of 9,960,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,774,001. The company has a market capitalization of $245.37 billion, a PE ratio of 46.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.01. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $209.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.22. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $152.73 and a 1-year high of $287.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 29.11%.The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Texas Instruments's revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 5th. Texas Instruments's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.26%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. High Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Advocate Investing Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Cornerstone Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "underweight" rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings cut Texas Instruments from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $257.68.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TXN

Texas Instruments News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Texas Instruments this week:

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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