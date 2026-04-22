Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Issues Q2 2026 Earnings Guidance

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.770-2.050 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.0 billion-$5.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.8 billion.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $156.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $218.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TXN

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded up $3.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $236.31. The stock had a trading volume of 11,267,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,420,200. The company has a market capitalization of $215.15 billion, a PE ratio of 43.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $206.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Texas Instruments has a 1 year low of $151.27 and a 1 year high of $238.80.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.44 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 30.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Texas Instruments has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.480 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Texas Instruments's payout ratio is presently 104.41%.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In related news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 6,843 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.95, for a total value of $1,546,175.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 75,425 shares in the company, valued at $17,042,278.75. This trade represents a 8.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 7,096 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.78, for a total transaction of $1,637,614.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 85,454 shares of the company's stock, valued at $19,721,074.12. This trade represents a 7.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 114,284 shares of company stock valued at $25,531,935. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Texas Instruments

Here are the key news stories impacting Texas Instruments this week:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Instruments

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,555,112 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $8,002,381,000 after buying an additional 230,098 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,288,604 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $4,213,832,000 after buying an additional 1,517,420 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,813,193 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,743,432,000 after buying an additional 137,735 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,294,129 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,132,909,000 after buying an additional 69,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 61.0% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 9,445,243 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,717,240,000 after buying an additional 3,580,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company's stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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