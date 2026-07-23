Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target Cut to $340.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at TD Cowen from $360.00 to $340.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the semiconductor company's stock. TD Cowen's price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.33% from the stock's current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TXN. HC Wainwright cut shares of Texas Instruments to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $315.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Texas Instruments from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Research cut shares of Texas Instruments from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research report on Thursday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $305.20.

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Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded down $13.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $280.23. 5,683,779 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,138,034. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 4.46. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $301.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.39. Texas Instruments has a 12 month low of $152.73 and a 12 month high of $334.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.03 billion, a PE ratio of 48.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.32.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 29.11%.Texas Instruments's quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Texas Instruments has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.230-2.570 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total value of $5,606,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 204,339 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $57,280,308.48. This represents a 8.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mohammad Yunus sold 51,098 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.44, for a total value of $13,818,943.12. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 52,856 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,294,376.64. This trade represents a 49.15% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 303,475 shares of company stock valued at $85,666,638. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Instruments

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,840 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 12.8% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,632,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1,810.0% during the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.7% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.5% during the second quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,673 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $3,046,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Texas Instruments this week:

Positive Sentiment: Texas Instruments reported Q2 EPS of $2.14 and revenue of $5.46 billion, both above estimates, with revenue up 22.8% year over year and profit up sharply. Article Title

Texas Instruments reported Q2 EPS of $2.14 and revenue of $5.46 billion, both above estimates, with revenue up 22.8% year over year and profit up sharply. Positive Sentiment: The company raised Q3 guidance above Wall Street forecasts, signaling continued strength in industrial, data center and automotive demand. Article Title

The company raised Q3 guidance above Wall Street forecasts, signaling continued strength in industrial, data center and automotive demand. Positive Sentiment: Analysts cited improving demand recovery and AI/data center growth, with some raising price targets, including KeyCorp to $400 and Mizuho to $305. Article Title

Analysts cited improving demand recovery and AI/data center growth, with some raising price targets, including KeyCorp to $400 and Mizuho to $305. Neutral Sentiment: Several market commentaries highlighted TXN as a stock to watch after the earnings release and noted it may be undervalued on a fresh beat, but these pieces did not add new operating details. Article Title

Several market commentaries highlighted TXN as a stock to watch after the earnings release and noted it may be undervalued on a fresh beat, but these pieces did not add new operating details. Negative Sentiment: Despite the strong report, TXN shares slipped in premarket and after-hours trading as investors seemed to view the results as good but not good enough after a big run-up in chip stocks. Article Title

Despite the strong report, TXN shares slipped in premarket and after-hours trading as investors seemed to view the results as good but not good enough after a big run-up in chip stocks. Negative Sentiment: Market coverage suggested the decline may reflect elevated expectations across analog semiconductors, with peers also under pressure after strong-but-not-perfect results. Article Title

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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