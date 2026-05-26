Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target Raised to $370.00

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Bank of America from $320.00 to $370.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the semiconductor company's stock. Bank of America's price target suggests a potential upside of 14.29% from the stock's current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TXN. Truist Financial increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. KeyCorp raised Texas Instruments from an "overweight" rating to a "sector weight" rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright lowered Texas Instruments to a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday. Barclays set a $175.00 price objective on Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Texas Instruments from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $265.57.

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Texas Instruments Trading Up 4.7%

Shares of TXN stock traded up $14.54 on Tuesday, hitting $323.75. The company had a trading volume of 4,118,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,663,216. The firm has a market cap of $294.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.31. The stock's 50-day moving average is $240.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 4.46. Texas Instruments has a twelve month low of $152.73 and a twelve month high of $326.42.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 29.11%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 28,080 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.34, for a total value of $7,871,947.20. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 53,809 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,084,815.06. The trade was a 34.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mohammad Yunus sold 51,098 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.44, for a total value of $13,818,943.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 52,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,294,376.64. This represents a 49.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 303,475 shares of company stock worth $85,666,638. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Texas Instruments

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TXN. High Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advocate Investing Services LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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