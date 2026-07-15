Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at KeyCorp

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at KeyCorp from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

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A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TXN. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright lowered Texas Instruments to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Texas Instruments from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $281.84.

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Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $305.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $278.08 billion, a PE ratio of 52.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Texas Instruments has a 52 week low of $152.73 and a 52 week high of $334.03. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $302.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.50.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 29.11%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total value of $5,606,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 204,339 shares of the company's stock, valued at $57,280,308.48. This trade represents a 8.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 47,734 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.10, for a total transaction of $14,706,845.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 85,485 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,337,928.50. This represents a 35.83% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 303,475 shares of company stock worth $85,666,638 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Instruments

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Portus Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. High Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Advocate Investing Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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