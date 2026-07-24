Texas Ventures Acquisition III Corp (NASDAQ:TVA) Short Interest Up 1,474.8% in July

Texas Ventures Acquisition III Corp (NASDAQ:TVA - Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 59,891 shares, a growth of 1,474.8% from the June 30th total of 3,803 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,212 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company's shares are sold short.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Ventures Acquisition III

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Texas Ventures Acquisition III during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Texas Ventures Acquisition III in the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Marex Group plc acquired a new stake in Texas Ventures Acquisition III in the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. Lincoln Capital Corp purchased a new position in Texas Ventures Acquisition III in the first quarter valued at about $520,000. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Texas Ventures Acquisition III during the fourth quarter worth about $952,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on TVA. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Texas Ventures Acquisition III from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Texas Ventures Acquisition III from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, Texas Ventures Acquisition III has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TVA

Texas Ventures Acquisition III Stock Performance

Shares of Texas Ventures Acquisition III stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.53. The stock had a trading volume of 28,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,274. Texas Ventures Acquisition III has a 1 year low of $10.11 and a 1 year high of $12.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.53.

Texas Ventures Acquisition III (NASDAQ:TVA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Texas Ventures Acquisition III

Texas Ventures Acquisition III NASDAQ: TVA is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) listed on the NASDAQ exchange. As a blank‑check company, its principal business purpose is to raise capital in the public markets and use those proceeds to identify, negotiate and consummate one or more business combinations with an operating company.

Unlike an operating company, Texas Ventures Acquisition III does not produce goods or services while it searches for a target. Its activities typically include managing the capital held in trust, conducting diligence on prospective acquisition candidates, negotiating transaction terms, and seeking shareholder and regulatory approvals required to complete a business combination.

Pending completion of a business combination, the company's prospects and ultimate strategy are driven by its management and sponsors; specific target industries, geographies and leadership details are disclosed through the company's public filings and press releases as opportunities develop.

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