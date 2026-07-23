Texas Ventures Acquisition III (NASDAQ:TVA) Trading 0.1% Higher - Still a Buy?

Shares of Texas Ventures Acquisition III Corp (NASDAQ:TVA - Get Free Report) were up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.55 and last traded at $10.55. Approximately 8,213 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 36,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.54.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Texas Ventures Acquisition III from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Wall Street Zen cut Texas Ventures Acquisition III from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Sell".

View Our Latest Analysis on TVA

Texas Ventures Acquisition III Stock Up 0.1%

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.53.

Texas Ventures Acquisition III (NASDAQ:TVA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. J. Goldman & Co LP raised its holdings in shares of Texas Ventures Acquisition III by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 1,216,321 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,954,000 after purchasing an additional 340,735 shares during the period. Harraden Circle Investments LLC grew its holdings in Texas Ventures Acquisition III by 172.3% during the fourth quarter. Harraden Circle Investments LLC now owns 1,066,667 shares of the company's stock worth $11,360,000 after purchasing an additional 675,000 shares during the period. Yorkville Advisors Global LP bought a new position in Texas Ventures Acquisition III during the first quarter worth about $10,910,000. Mercuria Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Texas Ventures Acquisition III during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,325,000. Finally, Governors Lane LP increased its position in Texas Ventures Acquisition III by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Governors Lane LP now owns 468,058 shares of the company's stock worth $4,985,000 after buying an additional 48,258 shares during the last quarter.

Texas Ventures Acquisition III Company Profile

Texas Ventures Acquisition III NASDAQ: TVA is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) listed on the NASDAQ exchange. As a blank‑check company, its principal business purpose is to raise capital in the public markets and use those proceeds to identify, negotiate and consummate one or more business combinations with an operating company.

Unlike an operating company, Texas Ventures Acquisition III does not produce goods or services while it searches for a target. Its activities typically include managing the capital held in trust, conducting diligence on prospective acquisition candidates, negotiating transaction terms, and seeking shareholder and regulatory approvals required to complete a business combination.

Pending completion of a business combination, the company's prospects and ultimate strategy are driven by its management and sponsors; specific target industries, geographies and leadership details are disclosed through the company's public filings and press releases as opportunities develop.

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