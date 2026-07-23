Go Pro
→ The REAL Reason Trump is Invading Iran (From Banyan Hill Publishing) (Ad)tc pixel

Texas Ventures Acquisition III (NASDAQ:TVA) Trading 0.1% Higher - Still a Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
July 23, 2026
Texas Ventures Acquisition III logo with Financial Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Texas Ventures Acquisition III (NASDAQ:TVA) edged up 0.1% in midday trading to $10.55, on volume well below average at about 8,213 shares versus a typical 36,394.
  • Analyst sentiment remains weak: Weiss Ratings slightly improved its view from “sell (d-)” to “sell (d)”, while Wall Street Zen cut the stock from hold to sell; the average rating is still Sell.
  • The company, a SPAC, reported earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, and several institutional investors increased or initiated positions in recent periods.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Shares of Texas Ventures Acquisition III Corp (NASDAQ:TVA - Get Free Report) were up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.55 and last traded at $10.55. Approximately 8,213 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 36,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Texas Ventures Acquisition III from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Wall Street Zen cut Texas Ventures Acquisition III from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Sell".

View Our Latest Analysis on TVA

Texas Ventures Acquisition III Stock Up 0.1%

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.53.

Texas Ventures Acquisition III (NASDAQ:TVA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. J. Goldman & Co LP raised its holdings in shares of Texas Ventures Acquisition III by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 1,216,321 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,954,000 after purchasing an additional 340,735 shares during the period. Harraden Circle Investments LLC grew its holdings in Texas Ventures Acquisition III by 172.3% during the fourth quarter. Harraden Circle Investments LLC now owns 1,066,667 shares of the company's stock worth $11,360,000 after purchasing an additional 675,000 shares during the period. Yorkville Advisors Global LP bought a new position in Texas Ventures Acquisition III during the first quarter worth about $10,910,000. Mercuria Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Texas Ventures Acquisition III during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,325,000. Finally, Governors Lane LP increased its position in Texas Ventures Acquisition III by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Governors Lane LP now owns 468,058 shares of the company's stock worth $4,985,000 after buying an additional 48,258 shares during the last quarter.

Texas Ventures Acquisition III Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Texas Ventures Acquisition III NASDAQ: TVA is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) listed on the NASDAQ exchange. As a blank‑check company, its principal business purpose is to raise capital in the public markets and use those proceeds to identify, negotiate and consummate one or more business combinations with an operating company.

Unlike an operating company, Texas Ventures Acquisition III does not produce goods or services while it searches for a target. Its activities typically include managing the capital held in trust, conducting diligence on prospective acquisition candidates, negotiating transaction terms, and seeking shareholder and regulatory approvals required to complete a business combination.

Pending completion of a business combination, the company's prospects and ultimate strategy are driven by its management and sponsors; specific target industries, geographies and leadership details are disclosed through the company's public filings and press releases as opportunities develop.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Texas Ventures Acquisition III Right Now?

Before you consider Texas Ventures Acquisition III, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Texas Ventures Acquisition III wasn't on the list.

While Texas Ventures Acquisition III currently has a Sell rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever Cover
7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

With the proliferation of data centers and electric vehicles, the electric grid will only get more strained. Download this report to learn how energy stocks can play a role in your portfolio as the global demand for energy continues to grow.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
By Bridget Bennett | July 20, 2026
tc pixel
Trump's New Dollar
Trump's New Dollar
From Porter & Company (Ad)
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
By Dan Schmidt | July 19, 2026
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
By Thomas Hughes | July 16, 2026
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
By Jessica Mitacek | July 17, 2026
tc pixel
“The unseen winner of the AI race” is not SpaceX
“The unseen winner of the AI race” is not SpaceX
From Chaikin Analytics (Ad)
Sandisk: What the Chart Is Trying to Tell Us
Sandisk: What the Chart Is Trying to Tell Us
By Sam Quirke | July 17, 2026
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026

Recent Videos

Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This Stock Trades Under $5. Analysts See It More Than Doubling.
This Stock Trades Under $5. Analysts See It More Than Doubling.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
UP 20% IN 1 DAY?! These quiet sectors are moving!
UP 20% IN 1 DAY?! These quiet sectors are moving!
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines