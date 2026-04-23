Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Given Average Recommendation of "Hold" by Analysts

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT - Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of "Hold" by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $98.1818.

TXT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Textron from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Textron in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Textron from $94.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Textron from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th.

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Insider Transactions at Textron

In other news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 19,808 shares of Textron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.96, for a total transaction of $1,940,391.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 7,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $771,141.12. This trade represents a 71.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Scott C. Donnelly sold 219,619 shares of Textron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.41, for a total transaction of $21,612,705.79. Following the sale, the chairman owned 742,418 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $73,061,355.38. The trade was a 22.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 304,473 shares of company stock valued at $29,976,723 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Textron

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Textron by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Textron by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 653 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA lifted its position in shares of Textron by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 12,477 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Textron by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 630 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of Textron by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Investment Management LP now owns 14,123 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Textron Price Performance

Shares of TXT opened at $89.51 on Thursday. Textron has a fifty-two week low of $64.05 and a fifty-two week high of $101.57. The company has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Textron (NYSE:TXT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 14.63%. Textron's revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Textron has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.600 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Textron will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Textron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Textron's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.57%.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc is a global, multi-industry manufacturing company headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island. The company designs, manufactures and services a diverse range of products for the aerospace, defense and industrial markets. Textron operates through four primary business segments—Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems and Industrial—each of which serves customers around the world.

Textron Aviation is known for its Cessna and Beechcraft branded business jets and turboprop aircraft, offering models that range from light jets and turboprops to larger cabin aircraft designed for corporate and charter use.

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