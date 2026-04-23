Textron (TXT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Textron (NYSE:TXT - Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect Textron to post earnings of $1.35 per share and revenue of $3.5019 billion for the quarter. Textron has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.600 EPS. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Textron (NYSE:TXT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.01). Textron had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Textron to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Textron alerts: Sign Up

Textron Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of Textron stock opened at $89.51 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.75. Textron has a 1 year low of $64.05 and a 1 year high of $101.57. The company has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Textron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Textron's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.57%.

Insider Activity

In other Textron news, CEO Lisa M. Atherton sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.68, for a total transaction of $749,968.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 29,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,908,395.64. This trade represents a 20.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP E Robert Lupone sold 28,056 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total value of $2,773,055.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 103,991 shares in the company, valued at $10,278,470.44. The trade was a 21.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 304,473 shares of company stock worth $29,976,723. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Textron by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,464,324 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $825,193,000 after purchasing an additional 244,017 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Textron by 1.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,270,901 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $698,808,000 after purchasing an additional 140,713 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Textron by 0.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,257,533 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $613,327,000 after purchasing an additional 66,747 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Textron by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,357,182 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $466,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,787 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Textron by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,551,781 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $222,455,000 after purchasing an additional 405,314 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on TXT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Textron from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Freedom Capital upgraded Textron to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Textron from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Textron from $94.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Textron from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $98.18.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Textron

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc is a global, multi-industry manufacturing company headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island. The company designs, manufactures and services a diverse range of products for the aerospace, defense and industrial markets. Textron operates through four primary business segments—Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems and Industrial—each of which serves customers around the world.

Textron Aviation is known for its Cessna and Beechcraft branded business jets and turboprop aircraft, offering models that range from light jets and turboprops to larger cabin aircraft designed for corporate and charter use.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Textron, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Textron wasn't on the list.

While Textron currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here