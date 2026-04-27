TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

TFI International (NYSE:TFII - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07, Zacks reports. TFI International had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 3.94%. TFI International updated its Q2 2026 guidance to 1.500-1.600 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from TFI International's conference call:

Nine directors were re‑elected with strong support (88%–99%), Deloitte LLP was appointed auditor, and the non‑binding "Say on Pay" advisory vote carried, signaling governance stability.

Management said it will disclose Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions when required (targeting Q3 2026) and will comply with applicable regulatory disclosure frameworks.

emissions when required (targeting Q3 2026) and will comply with applicable regulatory disclosure frameworks. On the EV transition, executives emphasized heavy‑duty challenges — weight limits, charging/distribution infrastructure and charging speed — and expect an evolutionary shift toward hybrids and hydrogen, leaving timing and capital needs uncertain.

The fleet is still ~99% diesel, but TFI is pursuing operational emissions reductions (idling and speed control, engine right‑sizing), improving network density post‑UPS Freight acquisition, and testing lithium batteries for sleeper cab power.

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TFI International Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:TFII traded down $0.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $138.32. 686,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,621. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.18, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. TFI International has a 12-month low of $78.92 and a 12-month high of $140.07. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $115.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.64.

TFI International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. TFI International's payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of TFI International from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of TFI International from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $130.00 price target (up from $112.00) on shares of TFI International in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of TFI International from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of TFI International from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, TFI International presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $129.07.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TFII

Institutional Trading of TFI International

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TFI International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of TFI International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of TFI International in the 2nd quarter valued at $294,000. Twin Tree Management LP raised its position in TFI International by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 16,527 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in TFI International by 104.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 125,737 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,275,000 after purchasing an additional 64,108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.30% of the company's stock.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc NYSE: TFII is a leading North American transport and logistics company headquartered in Montreal, Quebec. The company operates through a network of subsidiaries that provide truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), specialized freight, package and courier, and logistics services. By integrating these operations, TFI delivers comprehensive end-to-end solutions, including long-haul and regional transportation, expedited delivery, warehousing, and cross-border freight movement.

Originally founded in 1957 as a regional trucking outfit in Cabano, Quebec, TFI International has expanded significantly through a disciplined acquisition strategy.

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