TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Issues Q2 2026 Earnings Guidance

TFI International (NYSE:TFII - Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.500-1.600 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.300. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating on shares of TFI International in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of TFI International in a report on Friday, March 27th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $130.00 target price (up from $112.00) on shares of TFI International in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of TFI International from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of TFI International from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and upped their target price for the company from $111.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TFI International has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $129.07.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TFI International

TFI International Stock Performance

TFI International stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $138.32. The company had a trading volume of 687,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,621. The firm has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 37.18, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. TFI International has a one year low of $78.92 and a one year high of $140.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.72 and a 200 day moving average of $105.64.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. TFI International had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 13.73%. TFI International has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.600 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TFI International will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

TFI International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. TFI International's dividend payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its position in shares of TFI International by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 16,527 shares of the company's stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $294,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of TFI International by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,623 shares of the company's stock worth $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 7,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.30% of the company's stock.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc NYSE: TFII is a leading North American transport and logistics company headquartered in Montreal, Quebec. The company operates through a network of subsidiaries that provide truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), specialized freight, package and courier, and logistics services. By integrating these operations, TFI delivers comprehensive end-to-end solutions, including long-haul and regional transportation, expedited delivery, warehousing, and cross-border freight movement.

Originally founded in 1957 as a regional trucking outfit in Cabano, Quebec, TFI International has expanded significantly through a disciplined acquisition strategy.

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