TFI International (TSE:TFII) Price Target Raised to C$200.00 at Scotiabank

TFI International (TSE:TFII - Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$170.00 to C$200.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank's price objective points to a potential downside of 0.13% from the stock's current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TFII. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of TFI International from C$100.00 to C$113.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of TFI International from C$173.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of TFI International from C$143.00 to C$144.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Desjardins increased their target price on shares of TFI International from C$173.00 to C$183.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of C$177.20.

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TFI International Trading Up 6.2%

TFII stock traded up C$11.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$200.27. The company's stock had a trading volume of 410,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,552. TFI International has a 52 week low of C$109.14 and a 52 week high of C$203.93. The stock has a market cap of C$16.46 billion, a PE ratio of 53.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.05. The business's 50-day simple moving average is C$159.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$146.26.

TFI International (TSE:TFII - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TFI International had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of C$2.71 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TFI International will post 12.2345048 EPS for the current year.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc is a transportation and logistics company domiciled in Canada. The company organises itself into four segments: package and courier, less-than-truckload, truckload, and logistics. The package and courier segment picks up, transports, and delivers items across North America. The less-than-truckload segment transports smaller loads. The truckload segment transports goods by flatbed trucks, containers, or a more specialised service. The company provides general logistics services through the logistics segment.

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