TFI International (TSE:TFII) Price Target Raised to C$208.00 at National Bank Financial

TFI International (TSE:TFII - Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$190.00 to C$208.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. National Bank Financial's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.86% from the stock's previous close.

TFII has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on TFI International from C$100.00 to C$113.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Desjardins upped their price objective on TFI International from C$183.00 to C$221.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their target price on TFI International from C$143.00 to C$144.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on TFI International from C$170.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TFI International presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of C$177.20.

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TFI International Price Performance

TFII stock traded up C$11.74 on Tuesday, reaching C$200.27. 410,498 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,552. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$159.39 and a 200-day moving average of C$146.26. TFI International has a twelve month low of C$109.14 and a twelve month high of C$203.93. The firm has a market cap of C$16.46 billion, a PE ratio of 53.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.05.

TFI International (TSE:TFII - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share for the quarter. TFI International had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 3.92%.The firm had revenue of C$2.71 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that TFI International will post 12.2345048 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc is a transportation and logistics company domiciled in Canada. The company organises itself into four segments: package and courier, less-than-truckload, truckload, and logistics. The package and courier segment picks up, transports, and delivers items across North America. The less-than-truckload segment transports smaller loads. The truckload segment transports goods by flatbed trucks, containers, or a more specialised service. The company provides general logistics services through the logistics segment.

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