TFI International (TSE:TFII) Shares Up 7.6% - Time to Buy?

Shares of TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII - Get Free Report) rose 7.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$221.48 and last traded at C$221.08. 183,623 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 239,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$205.50.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of TFI International from C$143.00 to C$144.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Scotiabank raised their target price on TFI International from C$170.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Desjardins upped their price target on TFI International from C$183.00 to C$221.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on TFI International from C$208.00 to C$160.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of C$167.60.

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TFI International Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.57, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is C$206.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$175.73. The stock has a market cap of C$18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.77.

TFI International (TSE:TFII - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.96 EPS for the quarter. TFI International had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 3.79%.The business had revenue of C$2.71 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that TFI International Inc. will post 12.2345048 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at TFI International

In other news, insider David Joseph Saperstein sold 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$218.75, for a total transaction of C$875,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 31,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,958,656.25. The trade was a 11.17% decrease in their position. Also, Director Alain Bédard sold 5,000 shares of TFI International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$231.93, for a total value of C$1,159,650.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 145,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$33,629,850. This trade represents a 3.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Insiders sold 70,193 shares of company stock valued at $15,213,043 over the last three months. 5.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc is a North American leader in the transportation and logistics industry, operating across the United States,Canada and Mexico through its subsidiaries. TFI International creates value for shareholders by identifying strategic acquisitions and managing a growing network of wholly-owned operating subsidiaries. Under the TFI International umbrella, companies benefit from financial and operational resources to build their businesses and increase their efficiency. TFI International companies service the following segments: Less-Than-Truckload; Truckload; Logistics.

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