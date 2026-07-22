TFS Financial (TFSL) to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL - Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q3 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect TFS Financial to announce earnings of $0.08 per share and revenue of $87.0460 million for the quarter. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q3 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The business had revenue of $85.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.70 million. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 11.42%. On average, analysts expect TFS Financial to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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TFS Financial Stock Up 0.7%

TFSL stock opened at $18.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.19. TFS Financial has a twelve month low of $12.53 and a twelve month high of $18.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 55.61 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

TFS Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were given a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 10th. TFS Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 342.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TFSL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of TFS Financial from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of TFS Financial in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of TFS Financial from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of TFS Financial from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TFS Financial

Insider Transactions at TFS Financial

In other TFS Financial news, CFO Meredith S. Weil sold 13,756 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total transaction of $205,101.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 38,480 shares in the company, valued at $573,736.80. This trade represents a 26.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel F. Weir purchased 21,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.91 per share, with a total value of $313,110.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 51,043 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $761,051.13. The trade was a 69.90% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders acquired 35,000 shares of company stock worth $529,200 and sold 38,777 shares worth $595,709. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TFSL. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 19.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,350 shares of the bank's stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 91,920 shares of the bank's stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 36,004 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 24,168 shares of the bank's stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 204,790 shares of the bank's stock valued at $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 26,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TFS Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $159,000. 9.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TFS Financial Company Profile

TFS Financial Corporation is a bank holding company for TFS Capital Bank, headquartered in Austin, Texas. The company offers commercial banking and specialty finance solutions designed to meet the unique needs of small and mid-sized businesses. Through its bank charter, TFS Financial provides a full suite of deposit products alongside a range of lending options tailored to growing enterprises.

The bank's lending portfolio includes equipment financing, working capital lines of credit, and term loans structured to support capital expenditures and operational needs.

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