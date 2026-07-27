TG Therapeutics (TGTX) to Post Earnings on Monday

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX - Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect TG Therapeutics to announce earnings of $0.3171 per share and revenue of $229.7160 million for the quarter. Parties can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, August 3, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $204.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.33 million. TG Therapeutics had a return on equity of 88.73% and a net margin of 65.95%.The company's revenue was up 69.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect TG Therapeutics to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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TG Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:TGTX opened at $56.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.60. TG Therapeutics has a one year low of $25.28 and a one year high of $59.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 5.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on TGTX shares. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded TG Therapeutics from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised TG Therapeutics from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $53.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TG Therapeutics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TG Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TGTX. Danske Bank A S bought a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in TG Therapeutics by 86.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in TG Therapeutics by 172.4% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in TG Therapeutics by 199.1% in the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,055 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.58% of the company's stock.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City that specializes in developing targeted therapies for hematological malignancies and autoimmune diseases. The company's research strategy focuses on the modulation of B-cell biology through novel antibody and small‐molecule agents. Since its founding in 2003, TG Therapeutics has built a diversified portfolio aimed at addressing unmet medical needs in oncology and immunology.

In December 2022, TG Therapeutics achieved its first commercial milestone when ublituximab-xiiy (marketed as Briumvi® in collaboration with Biogen) received U.S.

Further Reading

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