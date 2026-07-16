The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG - Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3,673.15 and traded as low as GBX 3,340. The Berkeley Group shares last traded at GBX 3,444, with a volume of 182,550 shares.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BKG. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on The Berkeley Group from GBX 4,531 to GBX 4,517 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on The Berkeley Group from £375.40 to £365 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on The Berkeley Group from GBX 3,850 to GBX 4,100 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Bank of America upgraded The Berkeley Group to a "buy" rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 4,080 to GBX 4,020 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a "hold" rating and set a GBX 4,000 price target on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Berkeley Group has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of GBX 8,252.

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The Berkeley Group Trading Up 2.9%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.24, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business's 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,406.04 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,673.15. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.19.

The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The company reported GBX 331.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of GBX 238.33 billion during the quarter. The Berkeley Group had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 8.79%.

Insider Activity at The Berkeley Group

In other The Berkeley Group news, insider Robert C. G. Perrins bought 7,000 shares of The Berkeley Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,168 per share, with a total value of £221,760. 10.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Berkeley Group

At Berkeley Group we build homes and neighbourhoods across London, Birmingham and the South of England. Our passion and purpose is to build quality homes, strengthen communities and make a positive difference to people's lives. We use our sustained commercial success to make valuable and enduring contributions that benefit all our stakeholders. We specialise in brownfield regeneration, working closely with local communities and councils to revive underused land and create homes where they are needed most.

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