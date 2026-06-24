The Campbell's Company (NASDAQ:CPB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Reduce" from Analysts

Shares of The Campbell's Company (NASDAQ:CPB - Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of "Reduce" from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.8750.

CPB has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Campbell's from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Campbell's from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Campbell's in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "underperform" rating and set a $19.00 price objective (down from $21.00) on shares of Campbell's in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Campbell's from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th.

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Campbell's Stock Up 4.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:CPB opened at $21.21 on Wednesday. Campbell's has a 52 week low of $19.56 and a 52 week high of $34.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.21.

Campbell's (NASDAQ:CPB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 8th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Campbell's had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The firm's revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Campbell's has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.250 EPS. Analysts forecast that Campbell's will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Campbell's Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.4%. Campbell's's dividend payout ratio is currently 77.23%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Campbell's by 23.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the company's stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Campbell's by 349.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 104,476 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 81,213 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Campbell's by 20.2% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 12,551 shares of the company's stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in Campbell's by 21.8% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 14,825 shares of the company's stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its position in Campbell's by 30.5% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 604,436 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,461,000 after purchasing an additional 141,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.35% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Campbell's

Here are the key news stories impacting Campbell's this week:

Positive Sentiment: Campbell’s was named one of America’s 50 Most Community-Minded Companies, earning a 2026 Civic 50 honor that highlights employee volunteering, community investment and social impact. The recognition is positive for brand reputation, though it is unlikely to move earnings materially. Article Title

Campbell’s was named one of America’s 50 Most Community-Minded Companies, earning a 2026 Civic 50 honor that highlights employee volunteering, community investment and social impact. The recognition is positive for brand reputation, though it is unlikely to move earnings materially. Neutral Sentiment: William Blair’s Jon Andersen initiated Campbell’s with a Hold rating, citing solid fundamentals but also execution risk. That suggests investors see stability, but not a strong near-term catalyst. Article Title

William Blair’s Jon Andersen initiated Campbell’s with a Hold rating, citing solid fundamentals but also execution risk. That suggests investors see stability, but not a strong near-term catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research cut multiple earnings estimates for Campbell’s across FY2026 through FY2028 and kept a Strong Sell rating. The lowered EPS outlook signals concern about future profitability and is the clearest negative catalyst in the news flow. Article Title

Zacks Research cut multiple earnings estimates for Campbell’s across FY2026 through FY2028 and kept a Strong Sell rating. The lowered EPS outlook signals concern about future profitability and is the clearest negative catalyst in the news flow. Negative Sentiment: Another bearish note argued investors should sell CPB, adding to pressure from the series of downgraded earnings forecasts and reinforcing the market’s caution around growth expectations. Article Title

About Campbell's

Campbell's NASDAQ: CPB is a leading manufacturer of shelf-stable foods and beverages, best known for its iconic soups and broths. Headquartered in Camden, New Jersey, the company offers a diverse portfolio of products designed to meet consumer demand for convenient, affordable meals and snacks. Since its founding in 1869, Campbell's has grown through a combination of organic innovation and strategic acquisitions to expand its presence in the food industry.

The company's brand portfolio includes Campbell's Condensed Soups, V8 juices, Prego pasta sauces, Swanson broths and stocks, Pace salsas and dips, and Pepperidge Farm baked snacks.

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