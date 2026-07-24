The Charles Schwab Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 (NYSE:SCHW)

The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 28th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th.

Charles Schwab has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Charles Schwab has a payout ratio of 25.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Charles Schwab to earn $7.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.9%.

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Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $101.62 on Friday. Charles Schwab has a 12-month low of $83.96 and a 12-month high of $107.50. The company's 50 day moving average price is $93.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.35. The firm has a market cap of $176.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Charles Schwab will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Charles Schwab this week:

Positive Sentiment: Barclays and Argus both raised their price targets on SCHW, with Barclays maintaining an overweight rating and Argus keeping a buy rating, signaling Wall Street expects more upside. Article source

Barclays and Argus both raised their price targets on SCHW, with Barclays maintaining an overweight rating and Argus keeping a buy rating, signaling Wall Street expects more upside. Positive Sentiment: Schwab’s Q2 earnings update was strong, with the company beating estimates, raising full-year guidance, adding 1.4 million brokerage accounts, and highlighting growth from trading activity and AI investments. Article source

Schwab’s Q2 earnings update was strong, with the company beating estimates, raising full-year guidance, adding 1.4 million brokerage accounts, and highlighting growth from trading activity and AI investments. Positive Sentiment: Schwab declared a quarterly dividend of $0.32 per share, reinforcing its income appeal for investors. Article source

Schwab declared a quarterly dividend of $0.32 per share, reinforcing its income appeal for investors. Positive Sentiment: Charles Schwab called the CLARITY Act a “fundamental catalyst,” suggesting the company sees crypto-regulatory progress as a meaningful long-term tailwind for client activity and platform growth. Article source

Charles Schwab called the CLARITY Act a “fundamental catalyst,” suggesting the company sees crypto-regulatory progress as a meaningful long-term tailwind for client activity and platform growth. Neutral Sentiment: Some coverage noted that SCHW and other brokerage shares slipped after the earnings surge, indicating investors may be taking profits even after the strong quarter. Article source

About Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

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