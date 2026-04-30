The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NASDAQ:CAKE)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the restaurant operator on Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th.

Cheesecake Factory has increased its dividend by an average of 0.2%annually over the last three years. Cheesecake Factory has a payout ratio of 29.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Cheesecake Factory to earn $4.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.2%.

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Cheesecake Factory Stock Down 1.4%

CAKE opened at $61.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.01. Cheesecake Factory has a one year low of $43.07 and a one year high of $69.70. The business's fifty day moving average is $59.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.51.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 45.68% and a net margin of 3.96%.The business had revenue of $978.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.64 million. The business's revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cheesecake Factory will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Cheesecake Factory News

Here are the key news stories impacting Cheesecake Factory this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat expectations — CAKE reported $1.05 EPS and $978.8M revenue (reaccelerating comps and a 5.6% revenue gain vs. prior year), which topped consensus and underpins the recent bullish analyst commentary. MarketBeat Q1 Coverage

Q1 results beat expectations — CAKE reported $1.05 EPS and $978.8M revenue (reaccelerating comps and a 5.6% revenue gain vs. prior year), which topped consensus and underpins the recent bullish analyst commentary. Positive Sentiment: Stephens raised its price target from $61 to $65 (Equal Weight), signaling modest upside and supporting the stock move. Benzinga

Stephens raised its price target from $61 to $65 (Equal Weight), signaling modest upside and supporting the stock move. Positive Sentiment: William Blair reiterated a Buy rating after the Q1 beat and Flower Child outperformance, reinforcing bullish investor views. TipRanks: William Blair

William Blair reiterated a Buy rating after the Q1 beat and Flower Child outperformance, reinforcing bullish investor views. Positive Sentiment: Dividend declared — CAKE announced a $0.30 quarterly dividend (record May 13, payable May 26), which boosts income-oriented investor interest and supports the stock’s appeal.

Dividend declared — CAKE announced a $0.30 quarterly dividend (record May 13, payable May 26), which boosts income-oriented investor interest and supports the stock’s appeal. Neutral Sentiment: FY-2026 revenue guidance set at roughly $3.9B (in line with consensus) but EPS guidance entries in the release appear blank/unclear — revenue guidance is stabilizing, but the missing EPS numbers create short-term uncertainty around profitability outlook. BusinessWire: Q1 Release

FY-2026 revenue guidance set at roughly $3.9B (in line with consensus) but EPS guidance entries in the release appear blank/unclear — revenue guidance is stabilizing, but the missing EPS numbers create short-term uncertainty around profitability outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Wells Fargo reaffirmed a Hold but bumped the price target to $65, reflecting balanced risk/reward—this is supportive but not strongly bullish. TipRanks: Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo reaffirmed a Hold but bumped the price target to $65, reflecting balanced risk/reward—this is supportive but not strongly bullish. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call transcript available for deeper detail on margins, comps and loyalty program commentary — useful for investors who want to confirm management’s commentary on outlook and cost trends. Seeking Alpha Transcript

Earnings call transcript available for deeper detail on margins, comps and loyalty program commentary — useful for investors who want to confirm management’s commentary on outlook and cost trends. Negative Sentiment: Balance-sheet/liquidity metrics remain mixed — quick ratio ~0.52 and current ratio ~0.59, with debt/equity ~1.29; these figures amplify sensitivity to margin pressure or a softer demand environment.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated NASDAQ: CAKE is an American restaurant company and distributor renowned for its full-service casual-dining concept and specialty cheesecakes. Headquartered in Calabasas Hills, California, the company operates more than 200 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory® brand across the United States, Puerto Rico and select international markets. In addition to sit-down dining, Cheesecake Factory franchised locations offer catering and take-out services, while a separate manufacturing arm supplies branded cheesecakes and desserts to supermarkets, hotels and other foodservice operators.

The origins of the brand trace back to a small cheesecake bakery founded in Detroit in the 1940s.

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