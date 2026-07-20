The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) PT Set at $95.00 by National Bank Financial

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX - Get Free Report) TSE: DSG has been given a $95.00 price objective by National Bank Financial in a note issued to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an "outperform" rating on the technology company's stock. National Bank Financial's target price points to a potential upside of 27.53% from the stock's current price.

DSGX has been the subject of several other research reports. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raised their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an "outperformer" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Loop Capital restated a "buy" rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $118.00 to $108.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn raised shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and lowered their price target for the company from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $102.54.

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The Descartes Systems Group Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of DSGX stock traded up $0.33 on Monday, reaching $74.49. The stock had a trading volume of 264,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,822. The firm's 50-day moving average is $71.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.28 and a beta of 0.64. The Descartes Systems Group has a 12 month low of $62.56 and a 12 month high of $109.00.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX - Get Free Report) TSE: DSG last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 23.35%.The business had revenue of $166.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $193.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The Descartes Systems Group's quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of The Descartes Systems Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DSGX. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the third quarter worth $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 57.5% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 267.3% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 551 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company's stock.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc NASDAQ: DSGX is a global provider of cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions. The company's software-as-a-service platform connects and optimizes the flow of goods, information and payments across the global supply chain, helping businesses coordinate transportation, customs clearance, routing, scheduling and fleet management. Descartes' modular applications serve shippers, carriers, third-party logistics providers and regulatory authorities by enabling real-time visibility, compliance and execution across complex trade networks.

Headquartered in Waterloo, Ontario, Descartes was founded in 1981 and has grown through a combination of organic development and strategic acquisitions.

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