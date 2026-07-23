The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (TSE:DSG - Get Free Report) NASDAQ: DSGX passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$100.29 and traded as low as C$95.54. The Descartes Systems Group shares last traded at C$96.01, with a volume of 339,285 shares.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

DSG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Strong Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Report on The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Trading Down 4.0%

The company has a market cap of C$8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 47.77, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$100.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$100.29.

The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG - Get Free Report) NASDAQ: DSGX last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported C$0.75 EPS for the quarter. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The firm had revenue of C$262.95 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 3.3498285 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Descartes Systems Group news, insider William Chad Murphy sold 2,772 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$101.05, for a total value of C$280,110.60. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

Descartes powers more responsive, efficient, secure and sustainable international and domestic supply chains by uniting logistics-intensive businesses on its Global Logistics Network ('GLN'). Shippers, carriers, and logistics service providers connect and collaborate on the GLN, leveraging technology, data and artificial intelligence ('AI') to manage last mile deliveries, domestic and international shipments, transportation rating and payment, global trade research, customs compliance and a variety of regulatory processes.

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