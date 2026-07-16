The Ensign Group (ENSG) Projected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG - Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.80 per share and revenue of $1.4413 billion for the quarter. The Ensign Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.480-7.620 EPS. Investors can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, July 24, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect The Ensign Group to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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The Ensign Group Trading Up 0.4%

The Ensign Group stock opened at $167.38 on Thursday. The Ensign Group has a 12-month low of $134.79 and a 12-month high of $218.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.13.

The Ensign Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. The Ensign Group's dividend payout ratio is 4.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ENSG shares. Zacks Research cut The Ensign Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Weiss Ratings lowered The Ensign Group from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Wall Street Zen raised The Ensign Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, June 14th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on The Ensign Group from $215.00 to $202.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $213.50.

Read Our Latest Report on The Ensign Group

Insider Activity at The Ensign Group

In other The Ensign Group news, Director John O. Agwunobi sold 392 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.97, for a total value of $78,388.24. Following the transaction, the director owned 9,295 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,858,721.15. This represents a 4.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Barry M. Smith sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total value of $114,996.00. Following the sale, the director owned 21,352 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,507,706.56. This trade represents a 3.17% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,792 shares of company stock valued at $320,931. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Ensign Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in The Ensign Group by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 172 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 76.9% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 207 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. 96.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc is a diversified provider of post-acute healthcare services in the United States, operating a network of skilled nursing, assisted living, independent living, home health and hospice care centers. The company's model emphasizes integrated care by employing multidisciplinary teams—including nursing staff, therapists and physicians—to deliver personalized rehabilitation and long-term care services for seniors and other patients recovering from injury, illness or surgery.

Through its owned and managed centers, The Ensign Group offers a broad spectrum of rehabilitation services such as physical, occupational and speech therapy.

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