The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Director Sells $78,388.24 in Stock

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG - Get Free Report) Director John Agwunobi sold 392 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.97, for a total transaction of $78,388.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 9,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,721.15. The trade was a 4.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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The Ensign Group Trading Down 2.9%

NASDAQ:ENSG traded down $5.52 on Wednesday, hitting $186.22. The stock had a trading volume of 577,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,047. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $205.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.86. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.86 and a 1-year high of $218.00.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. The Ensign Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.410-7.610 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Ensign Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The Ensign Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 4.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial set a $215.00 price objective on shares of The Ensign Group and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $222.00 price objective (up from $206.00) on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Monday, February 9th. UBS Group set a $230.00 price objective on shares of The Ensign Group and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of The Ensign Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of The Ensign Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Ensign Group currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $204.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ENSG

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENSG. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 156.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 159 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Monetary Solutions Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 172 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Bayban purchased a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 125.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 194 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 96.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc is a diversified provider of post-acute healthcare services in the United States, operating a network of skilled nursing, assisted living, independent living, home health and hospice care centers. The company's model emphasizes integrated care by employing multidisciplinary teams—including nursing staff, therapists and physicians—to deliver personalized rehabilitation and long-term care services for seniors and other patients recovering from injury, illness or surgery.

Through its owned and managed centers, The Ensign Group offers a broad spectrum of rehabilitation services such as physical, occupational and speech therapy.

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