The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 7.750-7.850 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 7.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.9 billion-$5.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.8 billion.

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The Ensign Group Price Performance

NASDAQ ENSG opened at $172.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.91. The Ensign Group has a 52-week low of $141.58 and a 52-week high of $218.00.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The Ensign Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.750-7.850 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Ensign Group will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Ensign Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The Ensign Group's payout ratio is 4.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on The Ensign Group from $215.00 to $202.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded The Ensign Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Research cut The Ensign Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered The Ensign Group from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $213.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ENSG

Insider Buying and Selling at The Ensign Group

In related news, Director Barry M. Smith sold 700 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total transaction of $114,996.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 21,352 shares in the company, valued at $3,507,706.56. The trade was a 3.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 4.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 172 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 76.9% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 207 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 150.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company's stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group in the third quarter worth about $53,000. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc is a diversified provider of post-acute healthcare services in the United States, operating a network of skilled nursing, assisted living, independent living, home health and hospice care centers. The company's model emphasizes integrated care by employing multidisciplinary teams—including nursing staff, therapists and physicians—to deliver personalized rehabilitation and long-term care services for seniors and other patients recovering from injury, illness or surgery.

Through its owned and managed centers, The Ensign Group offers a broad spectrum of rehabilitation services such as physical, occupational and speech therapy.

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