The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.05, FiscalAI reports. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. The Ensign Group updated its FY 2026 guidance to 7.480-7.620 EPS.

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The Ensign Group Stock Performance

ENSG traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $186.69. 590,167 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,600. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company's fifty day moving average price is $202.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.26. The Ensign Group has a 52-week low of $126.04 and a 52-week high of $218.00.

The Ensign Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The Ensign Group's payout ratio is currently 4.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ENSG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $222.00 price objective (up from $206.00) on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Monday, February 9th. Truist Financial set a $215.00 price objective on shares of The Ensign Group and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Research lowered shares of The Ensign Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a $230.00 price objective on shares of The Ensign Group and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $204.60.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on The Ensign Group

Key Stories Impacting The Ensign Group

Here are the key news stories impacting The Ensign Group this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at The Ensign Group

In other The Ensign Group news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 4,573 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.11, for a total transaction of $896,811.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 272,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,516,261.79. The trade was a 1.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry M. Smith sold 700 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.65, for a total transaction of $137,655.00. Following the sale, the director owned 22,152 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,356,190.80. This represents a 3.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,173 shares of company stock worth $3,377,311. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Ensign Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in The Ensign Group by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 172 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 207 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc is a diversified provider of post-acute healthcare services in the United States, operating a network of skilled nursing, assisted living, independent living, home health and hospice care centers. The company's model emphasizes integrated care by employing multidisciplinary teams—including nursing staff, therapists and physicians—to deliver personalized rehabilitation and long-term care services for seniors and other patients recovering from injury, illness or surgery.

Through its owned and managed centers, The Ensign Group offers a broad spectrum of rehabilitation services such as physical, occupational and speech therapy.

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