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The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Written by MarketBeat
July 27, 2026
The Ensign Group logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • The Ensign Group beat earnings expectations, reporting quarterly EPS of $1.92 versus the $1.80 consensus estimate. Revenue reached $1.44 billion, in line with analyst forecasts, and the company updated its fiscal 2026 EPS guidance to $7.750–$7.850.
  • The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.065 per share, equivalent to $0.26 annually and a 0.2% yield.
  • Analyst sentiment remains positive but mixed: The Ensign Group has a “Moderate Buy” consensus rating and a $213.50 average price target, while several firms recently lowered ratings or price objectives.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.12, FiscalAI reports. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. The Ensign Group updated its FY 2026 guidance to 7.750-7.850 EPS.

The Ensign Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ENSG opened at $172.99 on Monday. The Ensign Group has a 12 month low of $141.58 and a 12 month high of $218.00. The company has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.91.

The Ensign Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The Ensign Group's payout ratio is 4.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on The Ensign Group from $215.00 to $202.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of The Ensign Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of The Ensign Group from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of The Ensign Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Ensign Group presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $213.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ENSG

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Barry M. Smith sold 700 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total value of $114,996.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 21,352 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,507,706.56. This trade represents a 3.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 683,884 shares of the company's stock worth $119,133,000 after purchasing an additional 151,792 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in The Ensign Group by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 304,132 shares of the company's stock worth $52,980,000 after acquiring an additional 44,466 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in The Ensign Group by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,448 shares of the company's stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury increased its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 17,455 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $287,000. 96.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Ensign Group

(Get Free Report)

The Ensign Group, Inc is a diversified provider of post-acute healthcare services in the United States, operating a network of skilled nursing, assisted living, independent living, home health and hospice care centers. The company's model emphasizes integrated care by employing multidisciplinary teams—including nursing staff, therapists and physicians—to deliver personalized rehabilitation and long-term care services for seniors and other patients recovering from injury, illness or surgery.

Through its owned and managed centers, The Ensign Group offers a broad spectrum of rehabilitation services such as physical, occupational and speech therapy.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG)

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