The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG - Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report issued on Sunday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of The Ensign Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $216.75.

Get The Ensign Group alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group Stock Up 1.5%

ENSG stock opened at $149.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $179.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The Ensign Group has a 12 month low of $134.79 and a 12 month high of $218.00.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The Ensign Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.480-7.620 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Ensign Group

In other The Ensign Group news, Director John O. Agwunobi sold 392 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.97, for a total transaction of $78,388.24. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 9,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,721.15. This trade represents a 4.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Barry M. Smith sold 700 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.65, for a total value of $137,655.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 22,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,356,190.80. This trade represents a 3.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,592 shares of company stock worth $478,246. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Ensign Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENSG. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in The Ensign Group by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,569,254 shares of the company's stock valued at $795,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,645 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the 4th quarter valued at $134,660,000. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,840,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 195.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 513,328 shares of the company's stock valued at $88,688,000 after purchasing an additional 339,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,558,675 shares of the company's stock valued at $548,961,000 after purchasing an additional 199,983 shares during the last quarter. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting The Ensign Group

Here are the key news stories impacting The Ensign Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: No meaningful positive company-specific catalyst was reported in the latest news flow.

No meaningful positive company-specific catalyst was reported in the latest news flow. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple law firms announced or continued investigations into possible securities-law violations and are urging investors who lost money in ENSG to contact them about potential claims. Article Title

Multiple law firms announced or continued investigations into possible securities-law violations and are urging investors who lost money in ENSG to contact them about potential claims. Neutral Sentiment: Another shareholder law firm said it is investigating ENSG after allegations that the company may have issued materially misleading business information. Article Title

Another shareholder law firm said it is investigating ENSG after allegations that the company may have issued materially misleading business information. Negative Sentiment: A report attributed to Muddy Waters raised compliance concerns, and the stock dropped sharply on the news, with allegations that Ensign may have gamed CMS quality ratings and engaged in improper billing practices. Article Title

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc is a diversified provider of post-acute healthcare services in the United States, operating a network of skilled nursing, assisted living, independent living, home health and hospice care centers. The company's model emphasizes integrated care by employing multidisciplinary teams—including nursing staff, therapists and physicians—to deliver personalized rehabilitation and long-term care services for seniors and other patients recovering from injury, illness or surgery.

Through its owned and managed centers, The Ensign Group offers a broad spectrum of rehabilitation services such as physical, occupational and speech therapy.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider The Ensign Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and The Ensign Group wasn't on the list.

While The Ensign Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here