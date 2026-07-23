The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" by Analysts

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL - Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $98.1053.

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A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EL

Institutional Trading of Estee Lauder Companies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EL. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the company's stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 324 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,724 shares of the company's stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,579 shares of the company's stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,789 shares of the company's stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company's stock.

Estee Lauder Companies Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE:EL opened at $82.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $29.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.27. Estee Lauder Companies has a one year low of $66.22 and a one year high of $121.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $83.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.62.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.25. Estee Lauder Companies had a positive return on equity of 20.66% and a negative net margin of 1.67%.The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Estee Lauder Companies's quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Estee Lauder Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.330-2.430 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Estee Lauder Companies will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estee Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. Estee Lauder Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -200.00%.

About Estee Lauder Companies

Estée Lauder Companies Inc NYSE: EL is a global leader in prestige beauty that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of skincare, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. Founded in 1946 by Estée Lauder, the company has grown from a small family business into a multinational consumer-products enterprise headquartered in New York City. Its activities span product research and development, brand and product marketing, manufacturing and global distribution across multiple retail channels.

The company's portfolio includes a mix of legacy and prestige brands that target different consumer segments and price points, with well-known names such as Estée Lauder, Clinique, MAC, La Mer and Jo Malone among others.

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