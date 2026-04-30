The Goldman Sachs Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Stock

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM - Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. The firm presently has a "sell" rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group's price target would indicate a potential downside of 3.45% from the company's previous close.

MGM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Texas Capital upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Capital One Financial lifted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp raised MGM Resorts International from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $47.31.

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MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

Shares of MGM opened at $39.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.80 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The business's 50 day moving average is $37.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.36. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $29.18 and a 52-week high of $40.94.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The company's revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at MGM Resorts International

In other MGM Resorts International news, major shareholder Iac Inc. acquired 450,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.13 per share, for a total transaction of $16,708,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 66,822,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,481,113,855.50. This represents a 0.68% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith A. Meister sold 37,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $1,285,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,347,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,275,206.06. This represents a 0.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 3.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MGM Resorts International

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 19,652 shares of the company's stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 12.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,893 shares of the company's stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 39.1% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 18,901 shares of the company's stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 5,312 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 57.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,248 shares of the company's stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 221.9% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 26,782 shares of the company's stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 18,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.11% of the company's stock.

MGM Resorts International News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting MGM Resorts International this week:

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International is a leading global hospitality and entertainment company that develops, owns and operates destination resorts, hotels and casinos. Its properties feature integrated gaming floors alongside luxury accommodations, fine dining and retail outlets, live entertainment venues and convention facilities. The company also offers loyalty programs, sports betting and digital gaming experiences to enhance guest engagement and drive repeat visitation.

The company traces its heritage to the opening of the original MGM Grand Hotel & Casino on the Las Vegas Strip in 1973.

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