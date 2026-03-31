The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" from Analysts

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of "Hold" from the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $919.2857.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GS shares. Autonomous Res cut their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,047.00 to $960.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $898.00 to $1,087.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Argus upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $863.00 to $1,066.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $971.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th.

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Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 9,589 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $927.51, for a total transaction of $8,893,893.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 18,533 shares in the company, valued at $17,189,542.83. The trade was a 34.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 11,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $941.57, for a total transaction of $10,943,868.11. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 29,342 shares in the company, valued at $27,627,546.94. This trade represents a 28.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 117,283 shares of company stock valued at $112,016,033 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.55% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Goldman Sachs Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GS. Purpose Unlimited Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $570,000. Cornerstone Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,507,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 172,049 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $151,232,000 after purchasing an additional 34,044 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 305 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Osbon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting The Goldman Sachs Group

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $808.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $881.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $849.44. The firm has a market cap of $238.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.34. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 12-month low of $439.38 and a 12-month high of $984.70.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $13.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $11.52 by $2.03. The firm had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The firm's revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $11.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 47.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $4.50 per share. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group's previous quarterly dividend of $4.00. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.09%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

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