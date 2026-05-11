The Goldman Sachs Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Stock Price

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS - Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $65.00 to $57.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Fidelity reports. The Goldman Sachs Group's price target points to a potential upside of 32.13% from the stock's previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Argus decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $92.00 to $65.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $67.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $63.43.

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View Our Latest Research Report on Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $43.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.06 and a 200-day moving average of $57.04. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52-week low of $43.28 and a 52-week high of $82.74.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.08. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. Fidelity National Information Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.220-6.320 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.450-1.490 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, CEO Stephanie Ferris purchased 19,846 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,039.94. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 281,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,182,668.62. This represents a 7.59% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity National Information Services

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIS. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 100.5% during the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 387 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. LRI Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 613.1% during the 3rd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 435 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company's stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services NYSE: FIS is a global provider of financial technology solutions and services for banks, capital markets firms, merchants and corporations. The company develops and delivers software, processing, and outsourcing services that support core banking, payments and merchant acquiring, wealth and retirement platforms, risk and compliance, and trading and capital markets operations. Its offerings include cloud-based and on-premises core banking systems, card processing and gateway services, e-commerce and point-of-sale payment solutions, and a range of back-office and advisory services designed to automate and modernize financial operations.

FIS serves a broad international client base across North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific region through a combination of direct clients and partner channels.

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