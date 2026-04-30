The Goldman Sachs Group Issues Positive Forecast for Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Stock Price

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX - Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $894.00 to $1,015.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "neutral" rating on the financial services provider's stock. The Goldman Sachs Group's price target indicates a potential downside of 5.80% from the company's current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on EQIX. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $925.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Equinix from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $950.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $985.00 to $1,235.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Equinix from a "market perform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and set a $1,250.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinix currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,102.58.

Get Equinix alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Analysis on EQIX

Equinix Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX traded down $11.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1,077.47. 592,530 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 617,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $106.26 billion, a PE ratio of 78.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.01. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $1,001.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $869.38. Equinix has a twelve month low of $710.52 and a twelve month high of $1,128.68.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $10.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $6.42. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.67 EPS. Equinix has set its FY 2026 guidance at 42.310-43.110 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Equinix will post 37.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In related news, Chairman Charles J. Meyers sold 2,716 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $965.15, for a total transaction of $2,621,347.40. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 12,594 shares in the company, valued at $12,155,099.10. This trade represents a 17.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adaire Fox-Martin sold 1,086 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $966.20, for a total transaction of $1,049,293.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 19,574 shares in the company, valued at $18,912,398.80. This represents a 5.26% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,380 shares of company stock valued at $6,179,022. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Equinix during the fourth quarter worth about $984,355,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in Equinix by 408.1% during the third quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,186,497 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $929,312,000 after acquiring an additional 953,001 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Equinix by 377,167.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 716,808 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $549,190,000 after acquiring an additional 716,618 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Equinix by 25.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,875,355 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,252,094,000 after acquiring an additional 588,967 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in Equinix by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,609,011 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,998,978,000 after acquiring an additional 493,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company's stock.

More Equinix News

Here are the key news stories impacting Equinix this week:

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc is a global provider of digital infrastructure and interconnection services, specializing in carrier-neutral data centers and colocation. The company operates a platform that enables enterprises, cloud and network service providers, and content companies to colocate IT infrastructure, interconnect directly with partners and providers, and access cloud on-ramps and network services in a secure, low-latency environment.

Equinix's offerings include traditional colocation space and power, cross-connects and meet-me rooms, and a suite of connectivity and on-demand services designed for hybrid multicloud architectures.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Equinix, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Equinix wasn't on the list.

While Equinix currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here