The Goldman Sachs Group Issues Positive Forecast for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Stock Price

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE - Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $32.00 to $79.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the technology company's stock. The Goldman Sachs Group's target price indicates a potential upside of 46.84% from the stock's previous close.

HPE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Argus lifted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $30.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $38.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $37.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $28.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $64.65.

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Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HPE traded down $2.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.80. The stock had a trading volume of 10,516,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,262,656. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.38 billion, a PE ratio of 50.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.42. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $17.49 and a 52 week high of $64.25. The business's 50-day moving average price is $29.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.78 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 3.94%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.350-3.450 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.930 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 93,583 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $2,808,425.83. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 204,754 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,144,667.54. This trade represents a 31.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Fidelma Russo sold 17,001 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $475,517.97. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 702,402 shares of company stock valued at $18,440,171. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HPE. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth $901,751,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth about $433,537,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at about $416,900,000. Elliott Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 27,421,735 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $652,912,000 after purchasing an additional 8,790,757 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at about $185,969,000. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company's stock.

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About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) is an enterprise technology company that designs, develops and sells IT infrastructure, software and services for business and government customers. Its core offerings span servers, storage, networking, and related software, together with consulting, integration and support services aimed at modernizing and managing enterprise IT environments. HPE's product portfolio includes systems for traditional data centers as well as solutions for high-performance computing, edge computing and telecommunications infrastructure.

A major focus for HPE is hybrid cloud and consumption-based IT.

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