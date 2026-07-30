The Goldman Sachs Group Issues Positive Forecast for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International (NASDAQ:KNSA) Stock Price

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International (NASDAQ:KNSA - Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group's price target points to a potential upside of 14.26% from the company's current price.

KNSA has been the topic of several other research reports. Weiss Ratings lowered Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from $72.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from $57.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $87.38.

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Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International Trading Down 2.7%

KNSA stock traded down $2.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $78.77. The stock had a trading volume of 562,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,357. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.21 and a beta of 0.07. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International has a 52 week low of $29.90 and a 52 week high of $82.94.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International (NASDAQ:KNSA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $243.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.49 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International news, insider John F. Paolini sold 58,424 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.71, for a total value of $3,137,953.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 65,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,524,611.33. This represents a 47.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Sanj K. Patel sold 48,565 shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total transaction of $2,623,481.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 48,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,623,481.30. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 51.98% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International during the second quarter worth about $1,343,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,007,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 220.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 735,940 shares of the company's stock worth $35,436,000 after purchasing an additional 506,576 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 213.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 481,023 shares of the company's stock worth $23,197,000 after buying an additional 327,595 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 33.3% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,975 shares of the company's stock worth $2,021,000 after buying an additional 10,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.95% of the company's stock.

More Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International News

Here are the key news stories impacting Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International this week:

Positive Sentiment: Kiniksa raised its 2026 revenue guidance and highlighted progress in its development pipeline, driving a substantial prior-session rally. The company’s quarterly results also included adjusted earnings of $0.30 per share, in line with estimates, while revenue of $243.6 million exceeded consensus expectations of $226.5 million. Why Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Is Up After Raising Guidance

Kiniksa raised its 2026 revenue guidance and highlighted progress in its development pipeline, driving a substantial prior-session rally. The company’s quarterly results also included adjusted earnings of $0.30 per share, in line with estimates, while revenue of $243.6 million exceeded consensus expectations of $226.5 million. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts raised their price targets following the guidance update: JPMorgan increased its target to $107 and maintained an overweight rating; Canaccord Genuity raised its target to $98 with a buy rating; Wedbush lifted its target to $99 with an outperform rating; and Citi raised its target to $100 with a buy rating. These targets imply further upside from recent levels. Analyst Price Target Changes

Several analysts raised their price targets following the guidance update: JPMorgan increased its target to $107 and maintained an overweight rating; Canaccord Genuity raised its target to $98 with a buy rating; Wedbush lifted its target to $99 with an outperform rating; and Citi raised its target to $100 with a buy rating. These targets imply further upside from recent levels. Positive Sentiment: Rising earnings estimates could support continued momentum, as improving forecasts often attract additional investor interest. Earnings Estimates Rising for Kiniksa

Rising earnings estimates could support continued momentum, as improving forecasts often attract additional investor interest. Neutral Sentiment: The company scheduled its second-quarter 2026 financial results announcement for July 28, providing the latest earnings and guidance update for investors. Kiniksa Q2 2026 Results Announcement

The company scheduled its second-quarter 2026 financial results announcement for July 28, providing the latest earnings and guidance update for investors. Negative Sentiment: Valuation is becoming a concern after the rally. One analysis estimates KNSA could be approximately 16% overvalued even after the company raised its 2026 outlook, which may be encouraging profit-taking and limiting gains. Could Kiniksa Be Overvalued

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, acquiring and developing therapeutics for patients suffering from lifethreatening and debilitating immune-mediated diseases. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts, Kiniksa applies a patient-centric approach to build a diversified portfolio of marketed medicines and clinical-stage candidates targeting inflammation and immunology. The company's core mission is to address complex conditions with significant unmet medical needs by advancing both novel and differentiated therapies.

The company's lead marketed product is Ilaris (canakinumab), an interleukin-1β blocker licensed for the treatment of cryopyrin-associated periodic syndromes, systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis, adult-onset Still's disease and Schnitzler syndrome.

Further Reading

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