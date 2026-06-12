The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Price Target Raised to $900.00

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $826.00 to $900.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,MarketScreener reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price objective suggests a potential downside of 14.89% from the company's current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,125.00 to $1,049.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Dbs Bank lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $890.00 to $1,050.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. CICC Research raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $825.00 to $980.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Research lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Evercore dropped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,075.00 to $950.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $941.82.

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The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GS traded up $21.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,057.51. The company's stock had a trading volume of 183,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,289,590. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $953.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $908.78. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 52 week low of $609.59 and a 52 week high of $1,098.36.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $17.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.92 by $1.63. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 14.13%.The company had revenue of $17.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $14.12 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 59.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 10,301 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $929.17, for a total value of $9,571,380.17. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 6,338 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,889,079.46. The trade was a 61.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alex S. Golten sold 1,116 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $936.18, for a total value of $1,044,776.88. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,578 shares in the company, valued at $2,413,472.04. This represents a 30.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,681 shares of company stock worth $31,737,875. Insiders own 0.55% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Goldman Sachs Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at $1,392,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 215,482 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $189,409,000 after purchasing an additional 8,154 shares during the period. M&G PLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,939,000. Rathbones Group PLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 276,364 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $220,082,000 after buying an additional 30,825 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsman Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Kingsman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,484 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $6,578,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goldman Sachs Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Goldman-related commentary highlighted strong momentum in AI and technology spending, with the firm arguing that 2027 hyperscaler capex may be too conservative. That supports optimism around trading, advisory, and financing activity tied to tech and AI capital markets. Goldman says consensus 2027 hyperscaler capex estimates are too conservative

Goldman-related commentary highlighted strong momentum in AI and technology spending, with the firm arguing that 2027 hyperscaler capex may be too conservative. That supports optimism around trading, advisory, and financing activity tied to tech and AI capital markets. Positive Sentiment: Another Goldman view said rising AI-related capital expenditures could create more opportunities for banks that help underwrite, advise, and finance those deals, reinforcing a favorable backdrop for GS’s investment banking franchise. As artificial-intelligence capital expenditures rise, so do the risks for AI stocks, Goldman Sachs tells investors

Another Goldman view said rising AI-related capital expenditures could create more opportunities for banks that help underwrite, advise, and finance those deals, reinforcing a favorable backdrop for GS’s investment banking franchise. Positive Sentiment: Analyst coverage continues to frame Goldman Sachs as a stock with room to run, with recent writeups focusing on the firm’s earnings power and appeal during an IPO and dealmaking revival. Goldman Sachs: Take Advantage Of The IPO Craze With This Leading Investment Bank

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

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